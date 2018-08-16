الخميس 16 أغسطس 2018 3:47 م القاهرة القاهرة 37.4°
«دينا الشربيني» تهنئ «هنا الزاهد» و«أحمد فهمي» بخطبتهما.. «أتمنى لكم كل السعادة»

كتبت - دينا درويش:
نشر فى : الخميس 16 أغسطس 2018 - 3:00 م | آخر تحديث : الخميس 16 أغسطس 2018 - 3:00 م

هنأت الفنانة دينا الشربيني، الفنانان أحمد فهمي وهنا الزاهد، بمناسبة خطبتهما، التي احتفلا بها مساء أمس الأربعاء، وذلك بحضور الأهل والأصدقاء.

ونشرت «الشربيني» صورة لهنا وأحمد من حفل الخطوبة، معلقة عليها: «أتمنى لكم كل السعادة والحب، أنا بحبك جدا ياهنا أنتي وأحمد، وأنا سعيدة جدا لعثورك على الحب الحقيقي، وأتمنى لكم كل الخير وحياة سعيدة وصحية للأبد».

الجدير بالذكر، أن دينا الشربيني تشارك هنا الزاهد في بطولة فيلم «بني آدم»، الذي ينافس في موسم عيد الأضحى المقبل.

 


