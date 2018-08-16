الأكثر قراءة
هنأت الفنانة دينا الشربيني، الفنانان أحمد فهمي وهنا الزاهد، بمناسبة خطبتهما، التي احتفلا بها مساء أمس الأربعاء، وذلك بحضور الأهل والأصدقاء.
ونشرت «الشربيني» صورة لهنا وأحمد من حفل الخطوبة، معلقة عليها: «أتمنى لكم كل السعادة والحب، أنا بحبك جدا ياهنا أنتي وأحمد، وأنا سعيدة جدا لعثورك على الحب الحقيقي، وأتمنى لكم كل الخير وحياة سعيدة وصحية للأبد».
الجدير بالذكر، أن دينا الشربيني تشارك هنا الزاهد في بطولة فيلم «بني آدم»، الذي ينافس في موسم عيد الأضحى المقبل.
Wishing u all the joy and love in the world❤️..hanooniiii u know how much I love u and Ahmed u’re my friend since ever! So am supeeeeer happy for you😍😍 may ur relationship always be filled with lots of love and happiness..am so happy you have found true love and I wish you both all the best in the world..here’s to a long,happy and healthy life together 💋 @hannahelzahed @ahmadfahmy_official
A post shared by Dina دينا الشربيني (@dinaelsherbinyy) on Aug 16, 2018 at 3:32am PDT
