عمرو سلامة يرشح 5 أفلام مصرية لمشاهدتها أثناء الحجر المنزلي

خمس أفلام مصرية عن -ثيمة الوجودية- ممكن تشوفها وقت الحظر #Repost from @scenearabia 5 Films to Watch in Quarantine, According to Prolific Egyptian Director @amrmsalama • With many of us housebound at the moment due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it seems like the perfect time to delve into the cinematic world, whether it's to escape for a few hours, dive into a masterpiece of film, or simply see a movie you didn't know about before. • We asked prolific film director Amr Salama, the man behind a string of powerful movies, including 2011's Asmaa and 2017's critically acclaimed Sheikh Jackson - which was selected as the Egyptian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards - to give us a few of his recommendations of what to watch during this time. • Check out his video above and swipe through for his 5 top picks (also listed below) which are all Egyptian classics that follow a theme of existentialism. • 1. El-Lailah el-Akhirah (1963) 2. Al-ikhtiyar (1971) 3. Beer el Herman (1959) 4. Ayn Aqly (1974) 5. Mugezat el-Sama (1956)