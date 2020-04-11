عمرو سلامة يرشح 5 أفلام مصرية لمشاهدتها أثناء الحجر المنزلي

الأكثر قراءة
رشح المخرج عمرو سلامة 5 أفلام مصرية تتناول في قصصها "تيمة الوجودية"، من أجل مشاهدتها في الحجر المنزلي بسبب فيروس كورونا المستجد.
ونشر بوسترات الأفلام عبر حسابه الرسمي بموقع "الإنستجرام"، وعلق قائلاً: "خمس أفلام مصرية عن "ثيمة الوجودية" ممكن تشوفها وقت الحظر".
والخمس أفلام هي: "فيلم "الليلة الأخيرة" تأليف يوسف السباعي، وإخراج كمال الشيخ، فيلم "الاختيار" قصة نجيب محفوظ وإخراج يوسف شاهين، فيلم "بئر الحرمان" تأليف يوسف فرانسيس وإخراج كمال الشيخ، وفيلم "أين عقلي" تأليف رأفت الميهي وإخراج عاطف سالم، فيلم "معجزة السماء" تأليف علي الزرقاني، وإخراج عاطف سالم".
