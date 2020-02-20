الفاو تخطط لرفع كفاءة معامل «وقاية النباتات»لمكافحة دودة الحشد الخريفية في مصر

قامت لجنة من خبراء المركز الدولي لفسيولوجيا الحشرات وعلم البيئة (icipe) بنيروبي كينيا بزيارة لمعامل معهد بحوث وقاية النباتات بالجيزة وسوهاج بناءً على دعوة منظمة الأغذية والزراعة للأمم المتحدة "الفاو" لتقييم حالة المعامل وتحديد احتياجاتها من التجهيزات والأدوات لرفع قدرتها على انتاج الأعداء الحيوية والمركبات البيولوجية المستخدمة ضد الآفات الزراعية خاصة دودة الحشد الخريفية.

ويأتي ذلك في إطار خطة منظمة الفاو في دعم المجهودات المحلية في التصدي لانتشار دودة الحشد الخريفية في زراعات الذرة في صعيد مصر، ولتقليل الاعتماد على المبيدات المخلقة التي قد تتسبب في تلوث البيئة وتدمير التنوع الحيوي الطبيعي والتسبب في ظهور سلالات من الآفات تكون مقاومة للمبيدات.

وقال ثائر ياسين المسؤول الإقليمي لوقاية النباتات في مكتب الفاو لمنطقة الشرق الأدنى وشمال إفريقيا :"تأتى هذه الزيارة في إطار الخطة الإقليمية والعالمية التي أعدتها الفاو لمساعدة الدول المتأثرة بآفة دودة الحشد الخريفية خلال خمس سنوات من 2018 وحتى 2022، وتستهدف رفع كفاءة المؤسسات المحلية في مجالات الفحص الحقلي واستخدام المصائد وانشاء شبكة للمراقبة والانذار المبكر وكذلك إدارة الافة باستخدام وسائل مكافحة رفيقة بالبيئة وآمنة مثل استخدام أدوات المكافحة الحيوية والتي تعتمد على استخدام كائنات حية تتطفل أو تفترس الآفات الحشرية الضارة".

وقامت لجنة الخبراء بمصاحبة خبراء منظمة الفاو من المكتب الإقليمي بزيارة لمعامل قسم المكافحة الحيوية بالجيزة، بالإضافة إلى زيارة معمل إنتاج المبيدات الحيوية بالدقي، وكذلك معمل إنتاج الأعداء الحيوية بمحطة بحوث شندويل بمحافظة سوهاج.

وسوف تقوم لجنة الخبراء بتقديم توصياتها إلى منظمة الفاو حتى يتم إعداد خطة لرفع كفاءة المعامل وإعدادها لتكون قادرة على إنتاج الأعداء الحيوية والمبيدات الحيوية لمكافحة دودة الحشد الخريفية.

وكانت منظمة الفاو قد قامت بتقديم مساعدات فنية عاجلة للحكومة المصرية منذ الإعلان عن دخول آفة دودة الحشد الخريفية إلى جنوب مصر في مايو 2019، تمثلت في عقد أربع ورش تدريبية لإخصائيي المكافحة بمحافظات الصعيد والدلتا، بالإضافة الى تقديم مصائد فيرمونية لمراقبة تعداد الآفة وانشاء نظام للإنذار المبكر في المحافظات المختلفة.

كما قامت المنظمة بالإعلان عن تدشين مشروع مساعدة عاجلة جديد في فبراير 2020 يستهدف تدريب المزيد من الإخصائيين وإعداد حملة توعية للمزارعين بخطورة الآفة وكيفية التعامل معها وتقليل الأضرار التي قد تنجم عن إصابة الآفة لحقولهم.

يشار إلى أن وزارة الزراعة واستصلاح الأراضي تمتلك شبكة من معامل إنتاج الأعداء الحيوية في المحافظات المختلفة، إلا أن معظم هذه المعامل يحتاج الى إعادة التأهيل ورفع كفاءة تجهيزاتها وتدريب العاملين بها على التقنيات الحديثة المستخدمة لإنتاج الأعداء الحيوية ونشرها في الحقول وتقييم كفاءتها.

Cairo, Suhag 20 Feb 2020

Experts from the International center of insect physiology and ecology (icipe), Nairobi, Kenya visited the laboratories of plant protection research institute, agriculture research center in Giza and Suhag to assess the capabilities of the laboratories and identify the need for upgrading and improve the production system of natural enemies and biopesticides.

The experts were invited by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nation “FAO” in the framework of strengthen the Egyptian national capacity to manage the spread of Fall Armyworm “FAW” in the south of Egypt.

FAO has advocated the use of environmental-friendly tools against FAW, and reduce the reliance on synthetized pesticides that may cause adverse effect on environment, food safety and may induce upsurge of pest strains that are resistant to pesticides.

“This visit is performed within the strategic plan developed by FAO to assist countries affected by Fall Armyworm, which aim to strengthen the national capacitates in terms of pest monitoring, early warning and management of the pest using environmental-friendly and safe approached like the biological control, which depends on utilizing living organisms that attack and kill the harmful pests” said Thaer Yaseen, Plant protection officer in FAO regional office for Near East and North Africa.

Experts from the regional office of FAO has accompanied the icipe experts in the visit to biological control department, biopesticide laboratory in Giza and biological control laboratory in Suhag.

FAO has provided emergency support to the Egyptian government since the official reporting of the pest in May 2019 in south of Egypt. The emergency support was in the form of four training workshop to pest control specialists, in addition to establishment of monitoring and early warning system using pheromone tarps. Also, FAO has launched new emergency project in February 2020 aim to train more specialists and development of awareness complain to help farmers to understand the risk of FAW and take efficient actions to reduce the potential damage.

The Egyptian ministry of Agriculture has wide network of national laboratories in many governorates to produce biocontrol agents. Although that, most of the laboratories are outdated and require refurbishing, equipment upgrading and training of staff on the modern approaches for mass-production and release of biocontrol agents.

