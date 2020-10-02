الأكثر قراءة
علق نجم فريق ليفربول ساديو ماني على إعلان ناديه بـ إصابته بفيروس كورونا المستجد، كوفيد 19.
وكتب ماني عبر حسابه الشخصي بموقع "إنستجرام": "مرحبًا، لقد جاءت نتائج فحص كورونا الخاص بي إيجابية، ولكني أشعر أنني بحالة جيدة ولا تظهر أعراض شديدة، سأبدأ عملية الحجر الصحي والتعافي على الفور".
وأضاف: "تأكد من بقائك آمنًا واتبع جميع القواعد لحماية نفسك وأحبائك لتجنب انتشار موجة ثانية من فيروس كورونا في جميع أنحاء العالم".
وواصل: "سأعود أقوى من ذي قبل! سنتغلب على هذا معًا".
