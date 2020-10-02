 رسالة ماني بعد إصابته بـ كورونا.. ويؤكد: سأعود أقوى - بوابة الشروق
رسالة ماني بعد إصابته بـ كورونا.. ويؤكد: سأعود أقوى

إبراهيم سعيد
نشر في: السبت 3 أكتوبر 2020 - 12:08 ص | آخر تحديث: السبت 3 أكتوبر 2020 - 12:14 ص

علق نجم فريق ليفربول ساديو ماني على إعلان ناديه بـ إصابته بفيروس كورونا المستجد، كوفيد 19.

وكتب ماني عبر حسابه الشخصي بموقع "إنستجرام": "مرحبًا، لقد جاءت نتائج فحص كورونا الخاص بي إيجابية، ولكني أشعر أنني بحالة جيدة ولا تظهر أعراض شديدة، سأبدأ عملية الحجر الصحي والتعافي على الفور".

وأضاف: "تأكد من بقائك آمنًا واتبع جميع القواعد لحماية نفسك وأحبائك لتجنب انتشار موجة ثانية من فيروس كورونا في جميع أنحاء العالم".

وواصل: "سأعود أقوى من ذي قبل! سنتغلب على هذا معًا".

View this post on Instagram

Hello I´ve been tested positive but I am feeling good and not showing heavy symptoms. I will begin my quarantine and recovery process immediately Make sure that you stay safe and follow all rules to protect yourself and your loved ones to avoid a second wave of the COVID-19 Virus spreading all over the world I will be back stronger than before! We will get through this together💪💪# Salut à tout le monde,J’ai été testé positif au Coronavirus Mais je voudrais vous rassurer que je me sens bien. Je n'ai pas de symptôme sévère. A cet effet, j’ai immédiatement été mis en quarantaine afin de bien récupérer. Pour votre santé et celle de vos proches, continuez à respecter les mesures barrières. Vous participerez à freiner la deuxième vague de contamination et ainsi empêcher la propagation de la Covid 19 dans le monde. Je reviendrai plus fort qu'avant ! Ensemble nous sortirons de cette épreuve💪💪 !

A post shared by Sadio Mane (@sadiomaneofficiel) on


