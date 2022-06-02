 احتفالية اليوبيل البلاتيني.. فرنسا تهدي ملكة بريطانيا حصانا فريدا من فوج الخيالة في الحرس الجمهوري - بوابة الشروق
الخميس 2 يونيو 2022 6:06 م القاهرة القاهرة 24°
أعداد جريدة الشروق
أحدث الأخبار

الأكثر قراءة

قد يعجبك أيضا

شارك برأيك

هل تؤيد إجراء تعديلات على الجهاز الفني للنادي الأهلي بعد خسارة النهائي الإفريقي؟
النتـائـج تصويت

احتفالية اليوبيل البلاتيني.. فرنسا تهدي ملكة بريطانيا حصانا فريدا من فوج الخيالة في الحرس الجمهوري

هديل هلال
نشر في: الخميس 2 يونيو 2022 - 5:55 م | آخر تحديث: الخميس 2 يونيو 2022 - 5:55 م
هنأ الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، اليوم الخميس، ملكة بريطانيا إليزابيث الثانية بمناسبة اليوبيل البلاتيني لاعتلائها العرش وقدم لها بهذه المناسبة حصاناً فريداً، بحسب ما نشره موقع إذاعة «مونت كارلو» الدولية.

ولد الحصان Fabuleu de Maucour في إقليم «لا موز» شمال شرق فرنسا في مزرعة خاصة يملكها الحرس الجمهوري الفرنسي، واختاره ماكرون ليكون هدية مرور 70 عاماً على حكم ملكة بريطانيا.

يقول جيمي لوي الذي يدير المزرعة مع والده: «قبل أسبوعين، اتصل الحرس الجمهوري بوالدي ليخبره أن أحد خيولنا سيُعرض على ملكة إنكلترا. تأثر أبي كثيراً وأخبر جميع الناس من حوله».

قبل مغادرته إلى البلاط الإنجليزي، كان الحصان البالغ من العمر سبع سنوات يحمل لواء الحرس الجمهوري بسبب لونه الرمادي الذي يفضله الحرس، ثم تم اختياره كهدية لأن إليزابيث الثانية تحب الخيول وتفضل هذا اللون أيضاً.

ويضيف لوي: «من المؤثر دائماً أن نرى الخيول التي قمنا بتربيتها تتطور بهذه الطريقة». وقال إنه سيتابع حفل اليوبيل على شاشة التلفزيون على أمل أن يرى الحصان في العرض.

ووصف ماكرون الملكة بأنها «الرابط الذهبي الذي يضم الأمتين الفرنسية والإنجليزية معاً» مشيداً بـ«إخلاصها لتحالفنا ولصداقتنا»، وذلك في رسالة بالفيديو من قصر الإليزيه.

وجاءت تمنياته قبل حفل وضع إكليل من الزهور في قوس النصر في العاصمة باريس حيث سيعزف النشيدان الوطنيان الفرنسي والبريطاني.

اخبار متعلقة


خدمة الشروق للرسائل القصيرة SMS.. اشترك الآن لتصلك أهم الأخبار لحظة بلحظة

قد يعجبك أيضا

شارك بتعليقك