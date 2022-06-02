الأكثر قراءة
«ماركا»: صلاح يقترب من تحقيق حلم قديم بالانتقال لـ نيوكاسل
اتحاد الكرة يستقر على حكام قمة الأهلي والزمالك
ماذا يعني رفع سعر الدولار الجمركي إلى 18.46 جنيه حتى يونيو؟
خيري رمضان يستعرض معلومات عن ابن وزيرة الهجرة.. وخطوة الدفاع المقبلة
For the #PlatinumJubilee, President @EmmanuelMacron, on behalf of France, pays tribute to HM The Queen by honouring her passion for horses. Fabuleu de Maucour, a 🐎"Selle Français", was presented today in #Windsor with a ceremonial saddle & a cavalry sabre. @RoyalFamily📹 @AFP pic.twitter.com/9eFt2K4bRl
— French Embassy UK🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceintheUK) June 1, 2022
