فيديو.. لقطات مصورة توثّق لحظة تحرير رهينة وقتل خاطفها في لوس أنجلوس

أحمد علاء
نشر في: السبت 9 أكتوبر 2021 - 4:05 م | آخر تحديث: السبت 9 أكتوبر 2021 - 4:08 م
حرّرت الشرطة الأمريكية امرأة، وقتلت رجلا احتجزها رهينة في حادث وقع في شقة بمبنى سكني شاهق في وسط مدينة لوس أنجلوس غربي الولايات المتحدة.

ونشرت وسائل إعلام، لقطات مصورة التُقطت من نافذة للمبنى المقابل، وقد أظهرت رجلًا يحتجز امرأة رهينة ويهددها بالسلاح، قبل أن يقدم فريق التدخل السريع على اقتحام باب الشقة وإطلاق النار.

يأتي هذا فيما أكّدت شرطة لوس أنجلوس أنّ المشتبه به قتل بالرصاص في مكان الحادث، فيما نقلت المرأة إلى المستشفى وقالت الشرطة إنها بخير جسديا.

وأشارت إدارة شرطة إلى أنّ الرجل ارتكب في وقت سابق من نفس اليوم سلسلة جرائم عنيفة، بما في ذلك إطلاق النار على عائلة، قبل قيامه باحتجاز الرهينة.


 

