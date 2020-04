View this post on Instagram

"Bin. James Bin." So this Casting Director posted this "Bin Isolation Movement" Casting on Casting Networks. AND This was my submission video! Casting Info: We will be hosting Skype and FaceTime interviews ONLY - do not submit talent if they do not have access. Looking for REAL men who are participating in the Bin Isolation Outing movement, link above, and are dressing up to take their trashcans to the street on pick up day PLEASE INDICATE YOUR STORY IN SUBMISSION NOTES! #binisolationouting