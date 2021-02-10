أوسكار تكشف عن القائمة القصيرة لترشيحات جوائز 2021

أعلنت أكاديمية فنون وعلوم الصور المتحركة، المسئولة عن توزيع جوائز الأوسكار، قائمة ترشيحاتها القصيرة لأفضل الأعمال السينمائية في 9 فئات من أصل 24 فئة هي: أفضل فيلم وثائقي، أفضل فيلم وثائقي قصير، أفضل فيلم دولي، أفضل ماكياج وتصفيف شعر، أفضل موسيقى أصلية، أفضل أغنية أصلية، أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة قصير، أفضل فيلم لايف أكشن قصير، أفضل مؤثرات بصرية.

تشمل القائمة القصيرة للترشيحات المرحلة الأولى من التصويت، الذي اختتم في الخامس من فبراير الجاري، ومن المفترض أن تتم المرحلة الثانية من التصويت لهذه الأعمال في الفترة ما بين 5 إلى 10 من مارس المقبل، ثم الإعلان عن ترشيحات جوائز الأوسكار النهائية لعام 2021 في 15 من مارس، والكشف عن الأعمال الفائزة في الحفل السنوي الـ 93 في 24 من أبريل المقبل.

وأفادت بعض الصحف الأمريكية بأنه من المقرر إقامة حفل توزيع جوائز الأوسكار 2021 حضوريا وليس افتراضيا، في ظل جائحة كورونا العالمية، وسيتم بثه على الهواء مباشرة من مقره الرسمي مسرح" "دولبي"، على قناة "ABC".

* وفيما يلي القائمة القصيرة لترشيحات جوائز أوسكار 2021:

• أفضل فيلم وثائقي

“All In: The Fight for Democracy”

“Boys State”

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“Dick Johnson Is Dead”

“Gunda”

“MLK/FBI”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Notturno”

“The Painter and the Thief”

“76 Days”

“Time”

“The Truffle Hunters”

“Welcome to Chechnya”

• أفضل فيلم دولي

“Quo Vadis, Aida؟”

“The Mole Agent”

“Charlatan”

“Another Round”

“Two of Us”

“La Llorona”

“Better Days”

“Sun Children”

“Night of the Kings”

“I’m No Longer Here”

“Hope”

“Collective”

“Dear Comrades!”

“A Sun”

“The Man Who Sold His Skin”

• أفضل فيلم وثائقي قصير

“Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa”

“Call Center Blues”

“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“Hysterical Girl”

“A Love Song for Latasha”

“The Speed Cubers”

“What Would Sophia Loren Do?”

• أفضل ماكياج وتصفيف شعر

“Birds of Prey”

“Emma”

“The Glorias”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

“The Little Things”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“One Night in Miami”

“Pinocchio”

• أفضل موسيقى تصويرية

“Ammonite”

“Blizzard of Souls”

“Da 5 Bloods”

“The Invisible Man”

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

“The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”

“The Little Things”

“Mank”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Minari”

“Mulan”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

“Tenet”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

• أفضل أغنية أصلية

“All In: The Fight for Democracy”

“Belly of the Beast”

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

“Giving Voice”

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“The Life Ahead”

“Minari”

“Mr. Soul!”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“One Night in Miami”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

• أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة قصير

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Kapaemahu”

“Opera”

“Out”

“The Snail and the Whale”

“To Gerard”

“Traces”

“Yes-People”

• أفضل فيلم "لايف أكشن" قصير

“Bittu”

“Da Yie”

“Feeling Through”

“The Human Voice”

“The Kicksled Choir”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“The Van”

“White Eye”

• أفضل مؤثرات بصرية

“Birds of Prey”

“Bloodshot”

“Love and Monsters”

“Mank”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Soul”

“Tenet”

“Welcome to Chechnya”